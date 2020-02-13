Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Haemonetics worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 140,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE stock opened at $118.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.29.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.