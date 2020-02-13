Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Tellurian worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tellurian by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 599.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 11,423.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Tellurian Inc has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TELL shares. BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

