Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,725 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

OKE stock opened at $76.41 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 134.53%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

