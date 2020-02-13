Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,480 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Equitrans Midstream worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,220,000 after purchasing an additional 265,290 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $22.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

