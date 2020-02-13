Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of NuStar Energy worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $6,970,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,681,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 86,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NS. ValuEngine cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Also, Director William E. Greehey purchased 527,426 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

