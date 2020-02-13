Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,927,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.51, for a total transaction of $9,694,773.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,150 shares of company stock worth $57,613,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.54.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $650.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $617.61 and its 200 day moving average is $556.31. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $421.98 and a 52 week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

