Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $7.82 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58. The company has a market cap of $256.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.