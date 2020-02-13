Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Update

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,853 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $139.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,119. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.47 and its 200-day moving average is $134.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

