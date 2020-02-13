Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $168.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $156.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,931. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,308 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

