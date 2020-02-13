CBIZ (CBZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CBZ opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.29.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $43,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $247,717.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $541,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,795,404.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,672 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

