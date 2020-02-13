CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of CBRE Group worth $39,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 461.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $454,988.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,284,857.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $64.14. 74,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,471. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

