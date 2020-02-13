Ccore (CCO) Trading 38.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 38.3% against the dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a market capitalization of $25,019.00 and $10.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.07 or 0.03501111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00151805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002980 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

