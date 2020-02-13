CCUniverse Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $40,940.00 and approximately $7,986.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,144,898 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

