CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,127,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,389 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 4.22% of CDK Global worth $280,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CDK Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,068,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 146,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CDK Global by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 311,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,882 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,688,000 after buying an additional 186,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

CDK stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

