CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Sells $489,600.00 in Stock

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CDW opened at $136.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CDW has a 1 year low of $90.53 and a 1 year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,939,000 after purchasing an additional 161,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,180 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 82.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 496,112 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $153,282,000 after purchasing an additional 99,839 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

