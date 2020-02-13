CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.28% of CDW worth $57,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,939,000 after purchasing an additional 161,072 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 77,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,604. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $137.28. 1,034,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,086. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a twelve month low of $90.53 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

