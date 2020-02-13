Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Cedar Fair worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

FUN opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUN. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

