Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.05% of Celanese worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Celanese by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Celanese to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Celanese from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.71.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $110.93. 8,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,500. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average is $118.44.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.