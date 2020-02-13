CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CEMATRIX earned a news sentiment score of -1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

CVE:CVX remained flat at $C$0.41 during trading hours on Thursday. 213,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. CEMATRIX has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 million and a P/E ratio of -25.63.

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.