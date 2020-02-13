Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Cenovus Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Shares of CVE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.06. 64,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

