Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$16.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.94.

Shares of TSE CVE traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,831. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.29 and a 52 week high of C$14.31.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

