Centamin’s (CEY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 129.50 ($1.70).

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 134.49 ($1.77) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.96. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04). The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 29.24.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

