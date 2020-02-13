Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Centene by 71.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,976,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,923,920. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $66.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $68.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

