Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Centerstate Bank worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

In other Centerstate Bank news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,452.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens cut Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSFL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,709. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Centerstate Bank Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.