Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:CAML opened at GBX 213 ($2.80) on Thursday. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 176 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 274 ($3.60). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The firm has a market cap of $374.06 million and a P/E ratio of 8.19.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

