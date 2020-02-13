Centrica (LON:CNA) Issues Earnings Results

Centrica (LON:CNA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.30 ($0.10), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of CNA traded down GBX 12.96 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 71.82 ($0.94). The stock had a trading volume of 124,109,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded Centrica to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 95.12 ($1.25).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

