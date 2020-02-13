Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.50 Per Share

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share by the integrated energy company on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CNA traded down GBX 14.56 ($0.19) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 70.22 ($0.92). 82,094,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of -6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.16. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNA. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Centrica to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 95.12 ($1.25).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

