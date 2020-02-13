Century Aluminum (CENX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $177,459.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.