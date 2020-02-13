Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) is Stumpf Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stumpf Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 231.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,605 shares during the period. Centurylink comprises approximately 1.3% of Stumpf Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stumpf Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centurylink by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,385,000 after purchasing an additional 796,604 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971,424 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,943,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Centurylink by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,974,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,039,000 after buying an additional 1,130,525 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTL traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,901,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,587,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

