Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ceragon Networks in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.25 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $71.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.16 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 48.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 36,009 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 62.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

