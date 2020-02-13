Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Timothy L. Moore Purchases 3,614 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Timothy L. Moore purchased 3,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $17,419.48.

NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 3,145,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,659. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $750.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.57. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66.

Get Cerus alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 355,211 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cerus by 38.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 68,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 8.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

CERS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.