Chad M. Cohen Sells 20,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $31.39 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,062,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $9,654,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,843,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after buying an additional 200,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $9,660,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

