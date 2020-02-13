Chad M. Robins Sells 11,120 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 11,120 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $348,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,135,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,062,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 200,872 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 90,604 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 30,426 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

