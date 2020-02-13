ChainX (PCX) Market Cap Tops $3.98 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. ChainX has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $351,104.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00010364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.54 or 0.03505574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 3,765,650 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org.

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

