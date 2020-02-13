Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268,133 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 8.57% of Change Healthcare worth $175,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $17.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHNG. Raymond James began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

