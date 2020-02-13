ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECOM shares. First Analysis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.02 million, a PE ratio of -233.75 and a beta of 0.05. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 537,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 61,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 29,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 197,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

