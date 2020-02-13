ChannelAdvisor’s (ECOM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

ECOM traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.55. 2,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,311. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $13.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $328.02 million, a P/E ratio of -233.95 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 537,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 145,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 115,238 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

