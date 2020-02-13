Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Short Interest Update

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 225,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

NYSE:CHAP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 165,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,100. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 4.40. Chaparral Energy has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 86.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CHAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Chaparral Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 13,902,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,430 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Chaparral Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,251,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 260,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chaparral Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 316,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chaparral Energy by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,722,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Chaparral Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 759,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 220,306 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

