Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $72.50 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.54% from the company’s previous close.

CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.95.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -125.54 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 355,264 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1,511.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

