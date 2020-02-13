Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Shares of CTHR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 36,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,683. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth $2,884,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 441,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 325,304 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.