Charles F. Lowrey Sells 33,603 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRU traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.57. 1,439,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,114. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.61. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.