Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) CFO David Ross Smith Sells 4,500 Shares

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.30. 405,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,837. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.99. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after buying an additional 353,231 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,284,000 after buying an additional 87,523 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 11.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,396,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 854,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,493,000 after buying an additional 70,813 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

