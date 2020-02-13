Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells $253,663.56 in Stock

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.29. 5,749,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,581,985. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,774 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,865 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,765,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,573,000 after purchasing an additional 942,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

