Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,717 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,749,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,985. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $14,703,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 921,962 shares of company stock valued at $43,861,316. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

