Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Chart Industries updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.90-5.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.90-5.50 EPS.

Chart Industries stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.