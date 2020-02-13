Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.90-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.645-1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

Chart Industries stock opened at $65.66 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $95.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Chart Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.11.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

