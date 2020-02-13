Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires 2,648 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 510.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 239.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

NYSE CSL traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.40. 97,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,466. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.73.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

In related news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

