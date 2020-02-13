Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires 42,718 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 265.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,718 shares during the quarter. Bruker makes up 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,332,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 163,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bruker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bruker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $51.15. 265,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

