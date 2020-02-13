Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys 4,539 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 141,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 58,978 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.29. 10,950,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,764,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

