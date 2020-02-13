Chase Investment Counsel Corp Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $221.77. 19,833,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,743,257. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $566.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

